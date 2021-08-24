Methodist Church abhors same-sex marriages but loves people in it – Presiding Bishop

Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo (with staff), Presiding Bishop of The Methodist Church Ghana

Source: GNA

The Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of The Methodist Church Ghana has added his voice to the debate on LGBTQI practices saying the Church abhors same-sex marriages but loves the people, who are into such practices.

He said “we abhor gayism or same-sex marriages but the people, who are in it we love them” calling on members of the Church to “Speak to them gently and compel the sinners to come home. Embrace them and bring them home because Jesus loves them.”



Most Rev Dr Boafo, who stated this when delivering a sermon during the ordination of newly-ordained Ministers of The Methodist Church Ghana in Tamale, said “Bring them into the home. This is what we the people of God, who are here with you, want to see from your ministry.”



A total of 52 members of The Methodist Church Ghana comprising 45 males and seven females, who underwent six years of training, were ordained as Ministers of the Church to preach the word of God and administer the sacrament to the people of God across the globe.

Most Rev Dr Boafo admonished the newly-ordained Ministers to “teach sound theology. That is what you are going to do. You are going to nourish the people. You must remember that you are going in as God’s servant after his own heart” warning them against misleading the people.



He said “Being ordained brings you in line. It means that you are now ready to conform to our rules, to conform to what we believe. That is why we have ordained you. If you are aspiring for your prestige, then you are in the wrong place. If you are here for power, you are in the wrong place. Where you find meaning for ministry is where you come in with all humility.”



He spoke about the activities of some pastors saying they were more interested in projecting themselves rather than God saying “many so-called pastors are giving calls for people to ask questions about the integrity of pastors” calling on the newly ordained ministers to live above reproach.