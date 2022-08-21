Methodist Church grateful for State’s acknowledgement of partnership in national development 

Most Reverend Dr Paul K. Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church

Source: GNA

The Methodist Church Ghana (MCG) has expressed gratitude to the Government for acknowledging the Church’s partnership in national development, especially in education.

The State acknowledged the contributions of the Methodist Church to education, healthcare, social welfare and financial development, which continues to merit the unalloyed gratitude of the Ghanaian people.



The collaboration between the State and Church, in mutual respect and in the promotion of religious liberty, in both colonial and post-colonial times, has been an essential feature of Ghanaian governance, which has inured to the benefit of the people.



Most Reverend Dr Paul K. Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, said the wholistic training and the Church’s policy were to make its schools the preferred institutions of choice.



Most Rev. Boafo made the commendation at the opening of the 12th Biennial and Golden Jubilee Conference of the Church in Winneba in the Central Region.



The Conference is on the theme: ” Discipleship: Living the Transformed Life in Jesus Christ (Romans 12:1-2).

He said statistics available under review indicated that MCG was doing well in the establishment of basic schools in the country.



“We have 3,229 basic schools throughout the Connexion and the total enrolment in these schools stands at 58,2608,” he said.



Most Rev. Boafo said the Church had 31 second cycle schools with a total student population of 64,728 which were doing well in all spheres.



He said the Church opened a new Vocational Institute at Mampong Akwapim in the Koforidua Diocese to contribute to the training of students in the Technical and Vocational space.



The Presiding Bishop said the Methodist University College has grown over the years and making phenomenal contributions to the manpower needs of the nation.

The MUCG has held on to its motto of Morality, Service and Excellence and had fulfilled all the requirements to be given a Charter by the President soon to award her own degrees.



He said the Church was living up to her mandate of spreading scriptural holiness and reforming the land.



“We have not relented in our social interventions and the communities continue to request for the establishment of schools, basic and secondary, in their respective areas,” he added.



Most Rev Boafo said the Methodist Church had the goodwill of the Chiefs and people and must use every opportunity to remain relevant.



He said reports indicated that there was increased indiscipline and vandalism in schools and “l

will like to remind members that the Methodist Church Ghana’s policy on education lays great emphasis on the development of the individual to reflect the character of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.”



The Presiding said, hence to curb indiscipline and vandalism in schools, the Heads of schools were reminded to continue to ensure parents and guardians, together with their wards, sign an undertaken that students would be of good behaviour throughout their stay in the schools.



He said this was to ensure that the Church upheld its cherished Christian ethos, values, and discipline.



Awards were presented members, who have contributed in diverse ways to the growth and development of the Church.