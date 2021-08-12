Methodist Church offers blessings to anti-LGBTQ+ bill

The Methodist Church Ghana says it fully supports the anti-LGBTQ+ bill before parliament

• Ghana’s Methodist Church is happy about the anti-LGBTQ+ bill before parliament

• A Presiding Bishop says the church will continue to trumpet the illegality of homosexuality



• UK Methodist Church has however declared support for LGBTQ+



The Methodist Church Ghana has given its blessing to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill currently before parliament.



According to the Presiding Bishop of the church, Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, the church intends to go the long haul with its support even as the bill goes through the necessary stages in parliament, reports graphic.com.gh.



The church, which has stated emphatically that it abhors the practice of the LGBTQ+, says it welcomes the bill since it aligns with them.

Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo added that the bill, which seeks to protect and promote proper human sexual rights, is a thing that resonates with the Ghanaian family values without undermining the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.



"In the case of the proper sexuality and human rights, we are saying that we are going to give it our fullest support to the end until we see that this bill has been passed," Most Rev. Dr Boafo said.



He made this known in Cape Coast during the 60th-anniversary celebration of the autonomy of the Methodist Church from the British Methodist Conference.



The church is celebrating the landmark on the theme: "Teaching Everyone to Live Like Christ."



The bishop stressed that this advocacy is not a new one that the church has been championing with the likes of legal practitioner, Moses Foh-Amoaning, and the immediate past Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Opoku Onyinah, being supportive advocates as well.

"All of us were part of it; we initiated it together with the Catholics," he said.



Most Rev. Dr Boafo maintained that the Methodist Church Ghana will continue to trumpet the wrong of the society and work against them.



It will be recalled that the United Kingdom congregation of the Methodist Church gave its blessing for the solemnization of same-sex marriages, becoming the largest religious denomination in the country.



The Methodist Church Ghana immediately issued a disclaimer, stating that "The Methodist Church, Ghana, the Methodist Church, Nigeria, and the Methodist Church any other place, apart from the United Kingdom, are not bound by this decision that the British Methodist Church has made."



