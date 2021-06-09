Methodist Church to plant 1.4 million trees

The Methodist Church has promised to plant 1.4 million trees

Source: Methodist Church Ghana

As part of contributions towards Government’s Green Ghana lnitiative, the Methodist Church Ghana will plant 1.4 million trees by June 20, 2021.

The exercise which commenced on June 8, 2021 at the Church's ongoing new conference office complex under construction is dubbed: ”Caring for God’s Creation” and is open to all members of the Christian denomination.



The Directorate of Environment, Agriculture and Rural Development unit of the Methodist Church Ghana is leading the effort in collaboration with the Forestry Commission, ROCHA and RELBONET.



The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, The Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, launching the Green Ghana Day Project said it was to support government's initiative to restore the lost vegetation.



He said the Church used to have an annual "Arbor" Day, where they plant trees in all the dioceses throughout the country.



He said when the government announced its Green Ghana project, the Church decided to tie into the initiative to launch its Green Ghana Day Project.

He said the Church knew the importance of trees and from the very beginning, trees have been part of humanity.



"Trees give us food, trees give us oxygen, trees give us the shade that we need, trees give us life, trees give us almost everything," he said.



He said that was why the Church believe that it was very important for all to join in the exercise.



The Presiding Bishop said they were going to do this so that generations yet unborn would come to enjoy better good environment.



Rev Dr Boafo encourage every citizens to join in this project, calling on Methodist Schools right from the schools Basic level to the tertiary level.

He said the Church was not just planting the trees but would encourage members to nurture them.



"I will want to employ all of us to join in this Green Ghana project so that together as a nation, we will have a better environment for ourselves and for generations to come," he added.



He said the Forestry Commission was assisting the Church with the distribution of the tree seedlings, which include Acacia, Palm and Mahogany trees.