Methodist University initiate steps to bring unite all private universities

Methodist University College

Methodist University College have led the way in uniting private universities in the country to champion the course of gaining a fair share of government support for education.

The Students Representative Council of the Dansoman based university over the weekend hosted seven other private Universities in what they called the ‘Nkabom’ Football Gala.



The participating schools included Pentecost University, Africa University College of Communication (AUCC), Knutsford University, Wisconsin, Islamic University, MIST, Dominion University and the host Method University College.



Speaking to the SRC President George Arthur Sackey, he mentioned that the purpose of the games was to initiate steps to uniting the private universities to champion the course of students in private institutions.

“The games is aimed at bringing students from the private universities together yo network and socialize as we begin a new academic year. But more importantly, it is to bring the leadership of the student's body from the private institutions together to get a greater voice as to make calls for the government to consider the private universities in the support for education. Today, there are more private universities than the public ones and the private universities have greater population combined than the public but governments support seem to be only towards the public institutions” he said.



He added that this is the first of many programs the private institutions are going to hold together.



Methodist University’s cliche of ‘host and win’ did not see the light of day as Africa University College of Communication AUCC emerged as winners of the maiden edition of the Nkabom Gala.