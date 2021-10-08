Methodist pastor made to perform rites for having sex in a bush

The pastor has been made to perform purification rites

• Kwabena Finn has been made to perform purification rites

• The Methodist pastor is said to have had sex with a woman in a bush some six years ago



• The incident occurred at Dadwin in the Western Region



A Methodist Church Pastor at Dadwin in the Adanse area of the Western Region, Kwabena Finn has been made to perform purification rites after it emerged that he had sex in a bush with a woman.



According to the Odikro of the town, the incident which occurred over six years ago was revealed to a woman through a dream leading to the suspects being confronted.

In an interview with Adom News monitored by GhanaWeb, he noted that the act was an abominable act which called for purification rites to be performed.



“We found out because a lady in the town had a vision in her dream. She later confronted the lady that, ‘Julie someone has had sex with you in a bush six years ago. We asked Kwabena Finn (male suspect) and he confirmed that indeed they had sex in the bush. So, that is how we found out.”



“We took a sheep, a fowl and some eggs to perform the rites. We had to perform the rites, he was made to hang the sheep around his neck and roam the streets of the town following which he was taken to the site where they had the sex for the rites to be concluded. The gods have also accepted the sacrifice,” the Odikro stated.



Mother of the woman involved in the matter, Adjoa Ago expressed disappointment over the matter saying “he has brought disgrace to our family and the entire village.”