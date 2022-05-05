0
Methods used by journalists to source information must be in public interest – Manasseh

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Editor-in-Chief of the Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has strongly defended the methods used by journalists to get information.

Speaking on Ghana’s ranking in the Press Freedom Index on GTV Breakfast Show, Mr. Awuni said the ethics of the profession allows any other means of gathering information when all avenues have been exhausted.

The assumption is that investigative journalism pushes journalism ethics to the limit by employing methods that are regarded as both morally and legally wrong but the award-winning investigative journalist stated that applying any other method must be done only in the interest of the public.

“When the straightforward means of getting information becomes impossible, ethics of the profession allows for the sake of public interest, other means.”

Talking about his experience over the years, Mr. Azure said he used the secret recording method in instances where he knew the face-to-face approach would fail.

“I did secret recording because I knew from the very beginning that the face-to-face wouldn’t work.”

