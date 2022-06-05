Metrological Agency warns of heavy rainstorm in Southern Ghana on Sunday, June 5

Heavy rainstorm heading towards Ghana – GMet warns

Heavy rainstorm heading towards Ghana – GMet warns

Take action, be prepared - GMet warns



Communities in Greater Accra to see heavy rains – Gmet



The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) is warning Ghanaians across the southern part of the country to brace for heavy rainstorms on Sunday, June 5, 2022.



According to the agency, rainstorms will be accompanied by windy conditions and thunderstorms and will be caused by rainstorms from the Eastern gulf which is expected to move westwards towards the southern part of Ghana.



GMet forecasted that the rainstorm will hit communities in the Volta Region and the Greater Accra between 10:00 am to 12:00 pm; communities in the Eastern and the Ashanti Region between 11:00 am and 12:00 pm and communities in the Western Region between12:00 am and 1:00 pm.



“A moderate to heavy rainstorm observed over the eastern gulf is expected to propagate to the west to produce rain, thunder and windy conditions over areas in southern Ghana,” portions of the Impact-based Weather Warning for Ghana released by the agency read.

GMet urged Ghanaians in areas that will be affected to be cautious, take action, be prepared, and be aware to avert the risk of loss of property and life.



Read the full release by GMet below:



