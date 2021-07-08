Mfantseman Girls wins Central Region Renewable Energy Challenge

Source: GNA

The Mfantseman Girls School in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region on Monday won the 2021 edition of the 'Renewable Energy Challenge' for Senior High Schools in the Region.

They beat keen competitors including Adisadel College, St. Augustine's College and, Mankessim Senior High/Technical.



Mando Senior High/Technical, Academy of Christ the King, Komenda Senior High and Potsin T.I. Amass were part of the competitors.



The Mfantseman Girls School would represent the Region at the Zonal competition scheduled from Monday, August 16 - Friday, August 20.



The various schools took turns to explain their project work on how renewable energy could solve national energy issues to ensure energy efficiency and economic growth.



The Mfantseman Girls project debate was on 'road-power (generated energy from speed ramps), Komenda Senior High/Technical school on wind mill, Academy of Christ the King, energy from banana peel, Adisadel College, greenhouse solar and wind dependant power home,

St. Augustine's College, Ocean Wave Energy, Potsin T.I. Amass, Solar Oven and Mankessim Senior High/Technical School worked on wind turbine generator.



For their prizes, all participating schools, teachers and students were given certificates and an undisclosed amount of money, however, the winners would additionally visit Bui Power Authority and receive mentoring by the Council for Scientific Research (CSIR) and Kumasi Energy Centre.



Addressing the participating schools prior to the competition, Mr Julius Nkansah-Nyarko, Coordinator of the competition said, similar competitions would be held in all the 16 regional capitals to select the best project for each region.



They would be grouped into southern and northern zones with each zone comprising eight regions.



The best six school projects would be selected for exhibition for each zone, for a presention at the finals to be held at the Accra International Conference Centre during the 7th Ghana Renewable Energy Fair on to be held on Friday, October 15.

Mr Nkansa-Nyarko, said the maiden competition sought to create education and awareness in renewable energy and its efficiency among schools across the country.



The competition sought to develop research skills, promote technical innovation in renewable energy efficiencies in the students for them to develop a passion for solving renewable energy challenges, climate change and encourage hard work through public recognition and rewards.



The competition was initiated by the Energy Commission in collaboration with the Bui Power Authority and the Ghana Education Service (GES).



Mrs Martha Owusu Agyeman, Central Regional Director of Education congratulated all schools who participated in the competition as part of their collective responsibility to help find lasting solutions to the country's renewable energy challenges.



She said the competition would help conserve the country's natural resources and provide reliable power supplies, fuel diversification, which would enhance energy security while reducing the need for imported fuels.

Mr Kofi Agyarko, Director, Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency and Climate Change at the Energy Commission, said his outfit remained committed to scientific innovations through science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).



He said efficient energy was the key to achieving the national industrialisation drive, bridge the academia-industry gap with new crop of engineers, researchers and scientists who will usher Ghana into low carbon emissions.



He said the Energy Commission was borne of the Commission's quest to lead and drum the essence of renewable energy benefits.



The competition had been drafted to bridge the gap between academia and the industry to solve teething national issues militating national development.