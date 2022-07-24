0
Menu
News

Miawani community gets borehole after years of advocacy work

Borehole Water The photo of the commissioned borehole

Sun, 24 Jul 2022 Source: Isaac Debrah Bekoe, Contributor

Miawani community located in the Suhum municipality now has access to safe water through a borehole drilled for them by some philanthropists.

The establishment of the borehole comes after As I Grow NGO advocated for potable drinking water for deprived communities including Miawani community in the Eastern region.

Chief Executive officer of As I Grow, Isaac Debrah Bekoe, lamented how deprived communities were prone to waterborne diseases due to the unavailability of potable drinking water.

He also said most deprived communities were face with multifaceted problems such as dilapidated school buildings, poor road networks, lack of market for farm products, teenage pregnancy, among others.

He however acknowledged the works of KJM Foundation and Medley Choir for their rapid response to alleviate this problem at Miawani.

Mr Bekoe however called on other organisations to help other communities with similar situations.

"As I Grow NGO which is based in Larteh Akuapem in the Eastern Region has its main focus on how to support and advocate for people in the deprived communities in Ghana to come out of their plights," he said.

"Over the years, the NGO has been providing lifeline programmes, donations and activities to help deprived rural communities in the country in terms of education, women empowerment, teenage pregnancy, water and sanitation, youth development, general rural development and agriculture," he added.

Source: Isaac Debrah Bekoe, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity