Michael Ampadu appointed Communications Officer of Bristol chapter of NPP-UK

Michael Ampadu

The governing New Patriotic Party NPP in the United Kingdom, Bristol Chapter, has on the 12th of June 2022 appointed Michael Ampadu as the Communication Officer of the chapter of the party.

Popularly known as 'Energetic', Michael Ampadu is a young energetic Ghanaian who has contributed immensely to the course of NPP over the years in capturing power and bringing change.



His hardwork and dedication to the party have really gone unnoticed as he has been given the position of Communication Officer.



“It is truly an honor to be appointed as the Communication Officer in this chapter, especially during this pivotal time of our political atmosphere when we hope to break the jinx of eight-term, thus breaking the eight,” Mr. Ampadu said



“Now more than ever, I am proud to be part of this group of executives that is dedicated to driving the future of NPP, removing any political obstacles, and leading the charge to reunite the party and capture political power once again—all while prioritizing our goal of eliminating individual differences and giving the youth a chance,” he added.

“I am committed to relentlessly mobilizing and advocating for the youth on issues that matter most to us, and look forward to the continued meaningful advancement of our beloved party”



Mr. Michael Ampadu is a hardworking member of the New Patriotic Party, currently pursuing his Doctoral degree in Learning, Leadership, and Policy at the University of Bristol-UK. Emotion was a TESCON organizer at the University Cape Coast, polling station executive in the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency, and currently, a Communication team member of the Party, where he contributed immensely to the party’s electoral victory in the 2016 and 2020 elections.



Prior to Mr. Ampadu’s Doctoral degree pursuit, he worked in the Parliament of Ghana as a Research Assistant to the Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency of the 8th parliament of the Republic of Ghana. He currently doubles as TESCON-UK’s Organizing Committee Chairman. Mr. Ampadu is a visionary and a selfless Politician who envisages more successful prospects for his constituency and his country. He is poised to use the skills, experiences, and knowledge acquired in his educational and political pursuits to help his people and Ghana as a whole.