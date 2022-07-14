Michael Osei Boateng tipped to win NPP Youth Organiser race by 38% - Polls

Michael Osei Boateng

Michael Osei Boateng, popularly known as Pope, is set to win the race to become the next NPP national youth organiser.

This was revealed by renown pollster, Dr. Smart Sarpong on the 12 July 2022 edition of Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen.



According to Dr. Sarpong, "Pope is leading by 38%, beating his three other contenders".



"OB, the race is mainly between three people, Michael Osei Boateng, Salaam Mustapha Mohammed, and Abanga Fuseini Yakubu," he explained.



This is contrary to a research that was earlier put out by Philip Osei Bonsu, host of Ekosii Sen which had predicted a win for Salaam Mustapha Mohammed.



Questioning the basis of that research, the astute pollster who accurately predicted the Ashanti regional NPP primaries, said "well, I don't know how that research was conducted, their methodology is not out there for assessment."



He further raised doubts about the research, "considering the huge numbers attributed to the undecided delegates."

According to Dr. Sarpong, his study includes delegates of almost all regions. "We have interacted with delegates from all regions", he stated.



Discussing findings on the other portfolios, he is short of mentioning names, but gave an overview of what's likely to happen.



For instance he said "the one to win the General Secretary position will lead by 10%, I have not validated the results that's why I don't want to put out the names".



Many people on social media, especially party activists, are not surprised about the prediction in favour of Pope.



This is because of his impressive political CV, having served as SRC president of now Sunyani Technical University, Dep Brong Ahafo regional youth organiser, Brong Ahafo youth organiser, Ahafo regional organiser, amongst other positions.



NPP is set to hold its delegates conference on Saturday, 16th July 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium to elect new national executives.