Micheal Agyapong Agyapa adjudged winner of maiden GhanaWeb Reporter contest

Micheal Agyapong Agyapa has been adjudged winner of the GhanaWeb Reporter contest at the 2021 edition of the Ghana Bloggers Summit held in Accra.

Micheal Agyapa who is a writer for Daily News Ghana took home a cash prize of GH¢2,000 and access to specialized pages on GhanaWeb with full monetization opportunities.



His content was selected from Twitter as part of the contest which saw all interested bloggers and content creators have the chance to submit their best posts published in the past 6 months and stood the opportunity to enter the GhanaWeb Reporter Contest.



All applicants were required to submit either video, audio, text and/or social media posts by sharing them on social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn) with the hashtag #GhanaWeb Reporter.



Micheal Agyapong Agyapa speaking after the cheque presentation expressed gratitude to AfricaWeb for selecting his post as the winner.



"I submitted that post when I visited a village in the Eastern region around the Suhum municipality where the residents there were really suffering in terms of access to potable water as they were sharing their drinking water which came from a stream with animals and this was really affecting them," Agyapong explained.

"...So I decided to engage them and see how best I can offer some help six months ago, so when I saw this GhanaWeb reporter contest, I decided to go back to my blog and share the content to see if some support could be offered to the residents and through that, the District Chief Executive Officer reached out and promised to address the water concerns of the residents," he disclosed.



Meanwhile, Chief Editor of AfricaWeb, Ismail Akwei delivered a presentation at the summit which focused on the future of digital publishing and the promotion of citizen journalism and shared some advantages of using the GhanaWeb reporter.



“The GhanaWeb reporter does not only seek to provide users their own platform on GhanaWeb, but we are also seeking to democratize journalism and give all sides of the stories with citizens being involved as opposed to only journalists providing the story”



He further underscored the need for freedom of opinion and citizen journalism in the modern era of news content.





The Ghana Bloggers Summit which is an annual convention of bloggers, journalists, digital influencers and media enthusiasts in the country was held at Alisa Hotel under theme: Co-Creation for Value - The Impact of Blogging on the Ghanaian Tourism and Events Industry.



This year's event was organised by leading PR and rating firm, Avance Media with support from ICS Africa and in partnership with Woodin, GhanaWeb, Verna Natural Mineral Water, McBerry Biscuits, Alisa Hotels–North Ridge, Cheezy Pizza, WatsUp TV, SetorNtepe, Infinity Sky Photography and Asuavo Security.







