Microsoft poaches IBM's Angela Kyerematen- Jimoh as new strategic partnership lead for Africa

Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, International Corporate expert

Source: Prince Akpah, Contributor

International Corporate expert, Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, has been appointed by Microsoft as its strategic partnership lead for Africa in its new Africa transformation office.

Microsoft’s establishment of an Africa Transformation Office (ATO) is a reinforcement of its investment in the continent, to enable digital transformation for the continent powered by Africans for Africa.



The office will focus on facilitating growth and fueling investment in four essential development areas – digital infrastructure, skills development, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and startups.



The company believes that these ambitious goals cannot be achieved alone, but through strategic partnerships with governments, international organizations, multinationals, and industries, in a manner that accelerates investments in Africa and increase the continent’s export of digital services.



Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh and her team will be pivotal in leading the Strategic Partnership for the ATO and will focus on forming coalitions, partnerships and negotiation of market agreements with governments on the continent. The agreements will also extend to financial institutions, Telco operators, the UN, the World Bank, the African Development Bank and other international organizations, with the primary goal of creating life-changing and sustainable innovations that will impact Africa.



“We are delighted to welcome Angela to the team. With over 20 years of leadership experience across the continent in both regional and international roles, Angela will drive strategic partnerships and alliances aimed at accelerating digital transformation. Angela is also very passionate about the continent and being a part of an organization that is focused on economic growth through technology.” Wael Elkabbany, Managing Director, ATO.

Profile of Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh



Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh has over 20 years of experience in leadership, Sales and Marketing across the financial services and technology sector, balanced between global and local stints.



Prior to joining Microsoft, she was the first female and first African Executive Director/Regional Head for IBM North, East and West Africa, where she advanced IBM’s Hybrid Cloud and AI momentum across 35 countries in Africa.



She also worked for UBS Investment Bank and ABN AMRO in the UK, was Head of Consumer Banking for GT Bank Ghana and Head of Prestige Banking for UBA Bank Ghana. Angela sits on multiple boards including the board of the Central Bank of Ghana.



Angela is an alumna of the Harvard Business School and a mother of two boys.