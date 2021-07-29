Mid-year budget must tackle risks posed by 3rd wave of Covid – Jackson

President of Ghana , Nana Akufo Addo

A financial analyst, Mr Joe Jackosn, has said the mid-year budget statement to be presented to parliament must focus on how the country can deal with the risks posed by the 3rd wave of Covid 19.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta will present the budget statement to parliament today, Thursday, July 29.



In a tweet, Mr Joe Jackson said, “The biggest current risk to Ghana’s economy is another wave of COVID. I pray the midyear review addresses this comprehensively. Over to you Hon Ken Ofori-Atta … #MaskUpGhana #COVIDisReal #COVID3Wave



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said per the data on coronavirus infections in Ghana, it appears that, unfortunately, Ghana is experiencing a third wave of COVID-19 infections.



Addressing the nation on Sunday, July 25, he said, “I have not come into your homes for some time because I had hoped that the next time I did so, I would come to announce that we were ready to lift the restrictions and protocols and get our lives and economy back to normal.



“Alas, that is not the case, so it has become necessary for me to come to your homes this evening after a ten (10) week absence to provide you with an update on our nation’s COVID-19 situation.”

He added, “As per data available from the Ghana Health Service, it appears that, unfortunately, our nation is experiencing a third wave of COVID-19 infections.



“These increased infections have largely been driven by the Delta Variant of the virus, which, according to the World Health Organisation, has increased transmissibility rates and, in our case in Ghana, has led in recent weeks to a rise in hospitalisation and ICU bed uptakes, and, tragically, deaths.



“Indeed, in Update No.25, the last update I rendered, our total active case count stood at one thousand, three hundred and fourteen (1,314), with our daily infection rate standing at one hundred (100).



“One million, one hundred and twenty-one thousand, one hundred and sixty-eight (1,121,168) COVID tests had been conducted, out of which ninety-two thousand, four hundred and sixty (92,460) persons had been infected, ninety-one thousand, one hundred and forty-six (91,146) persons had recovered, with a total of seven hundred and eighty-three (783) deaths.”