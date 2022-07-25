2
Mid-year budget review: Speaker begins sitting with only 5 MPs

Parliament Empty Monday2.jpeg The Speaker has since suspended sitting for 30 minutes

Mon, 25 Jul 2022

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is later today expected in parliament to deliver a review of the 2022 Fiscal Policy.

Ahead of the minister’s address, the house commenced its official duties for the day.

The Speaker of the House, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin called the house to sit at exactly 10 am on Monday.

However, as of the time of the commencement of business by the speaker, GhanaWeb cameras captured only 5 members in the chamber.

It is not yet known what may have accounted for the low numbers however the numbers gradually increased to a few dozen before the speaker suspended sitting for 30 minutes.

This was after the house had conducted corrections of votes and proceedings for previous sittings.



