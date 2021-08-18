Middle Belt Development Authority constructs the biggest Public Square at Juaben

The Juaben Public Square's contract was awarded to Earth Masters Company Ltd

Source: Francis Agyapong Nimpong, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer for Middle Belt Development Authority, Joe Danquah and his outfit have constructed a magnificent public square at Juaben in the Ashanti Region.

According to the CEO, the newly constructed public square will help the people of Juaben and its surrounding areas.



The square can be used for funeral ceremonies, weddings, community meetings, and other public events. The project is under the 1 Constituency 1 Million Dollars initiative by the government.



Speaking to the media during the commissioning, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said; "As we are all witnessing such a beautiful project, we have to thank the good people of Juaben, Ashanti Region and Ghana at large, this Adu Boahen Public Square cost Gh1, 620, 000.



"I will hereby, call on various stakeholders, thus the Traditional Council, the District Assembly and the General Public to make good use of this facility. Middle Belt Development Authority will ensure that there is proper maintenance of the project."



Facilities in the project include a conference Hall, VVIP, 8 different pavilions, or stands with big sizes, a resting facility, a special place for Traditional leaders, a well-designed place for important dignitaries and a spacious environment.





The occasion was chaired by the paramount Chief of Juaben Traditional Council, Daasebre Otuo Serebour 11 and the chairman of Council of State.



The paramount chief expressed his excitement on the project and commended Joe Danquah, MBDA and the president of Ghana.



Some of the dignitaries present were Mr Charles Adu Boahen, the son of the late Professor Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Hon. Ama Pomaa Boateng MP for Juaben and Deputy minister of communication and Digitisation, CEO for Middle Belt Development Authority, Joe Danquah and his team.