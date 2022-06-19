0
Menu
News

Middle-aged man who arrived at KIA from US confirmed dead

22225227 File photo

Sun, 19 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A middle-aged man was onboard a United Airlines flight from the Dulles International Airport Washington, US, has been reported dead after arriving at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The man is reported to have died on Friday, 17 June 2022.

Astatement issued by the management of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) on Saturday, 18 June 2022, disclosed that the man arrived at the KIA in the company of a relative at 10.20 am.

According to the statement, the man complained of difficulty in breathing and tiredness.

The Ground Handler therefore offered the man a wheel chair.

He however became unconscious at the arrival hall and was given medical attention.

He was unresponsive and was taken to the Airport Clinic but passed on.

“In line with protocols, the Airport District Police station was immediately informed.

“Ghana Airport Company Limited has commenced an investigation into the incident,” the statement said.

Management of the GACL also extended “its deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why GES sacked me - Teacher Kwadwo
You’re not an Akyem and have no right to speak for us – Osafo-Maafo told
My $10m factory was destroyed because of work I did in the oil sector – Raymond Archer
National Cathedral: Frema Busia slams Akufo-Addo
Greece to Germany: I slept in the forest for three months, arrested and stripped naked – Ghanaian lady
‘Totally ignorant, setback mentality’ – Ama K. Abebrese jabs Efia Odo
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence