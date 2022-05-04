Midhusbands exist but few - Senior midwifery officer

International Midwives’ day is held on May 5

A Senior Midwife Officer at the Tema Health Centre, Ruby Naa Ansah-Tagoe has revealed that in Ghana, there are Midhusbands just like Midwives who also help in delivering babies, but are just a few.

She made this revelation on the GTV Breakfast Show during the Health Check Segment.



Midhusbands are male Midwives who assist in delivering babies.



In answering whether or not Midhusbands exist, Madam Ansah-Tagoe said “yes we have Midhusbands, but they are just a few. The government tried a pilot program for a while and now it is no more in the system because the women are not comfortable with the men seeing their private parts.”



“Some religions hold the women sacred, it is not everyone who needs to see that area at all so some men will like to be there to see what is being done to their wives and they will stand there till the baby comes out.”

She continued by asserting that “even we the women, they have issues with us how much more a man so even though they (Midhusbands husbands) pass out, we try to encourage the mothers to see them as their Midwives, but they still feel uncomfortable and for that matter, we the women need to step in.



Even Male Doctors have challenges with their patients, the reason most of the Midwives stay with the Doctors is to chaperone them and encourage the woman who feels comfortable with the Midwife because the Midwife and her patient have a bond between them”.



Since 1992, International Midwives’ Day has been held on May 5.



This day is observed to honor Midwives’ work and promote awareness about their importance in providing crucial care to mothers and their newborns.