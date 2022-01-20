Migraine is disabling, seek early medical attention – Alfred Sedah

People are advised to visit hospitals when they experience migraines

A Medical Practitioner at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Alfred Sedah, says chronic migraine can lead to mental issues, brain damage or lesions if not properly handled.

Speaking on the Breakfast Show on GTV, Dr Alfred Sedah said although migraines are common with people, especially women, the disease is debilitating and disabling and advised people who experience constant headaches to seek medical attention.



He said migraines fall under basic headaches but are quite severe because of the pulsating nature of the headache, which usually affects one side of the head and can last for about 4 to 72 hours in some cases.



On the causes of migraines, Dr Sedah said there isn’t a particular cause; however, certain foods like wine, chocolate, cheese, the weather, stress or physical exertion, overworking, and the lack of sleep can trigger a migraine attack.

He said migraine attacks do not usually happen in an instance, but there are early warnings signs in certain cases. Dr Sedah noted that the onset of a migraine attack might be associated with headaches, mood swings, hallucinations, and flashes of light.



He urged people with migraines to seek medical attention, adding that there are medications for migraines.



He cautioned against the use of generic pain killers for the treatment of migraines.