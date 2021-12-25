Miju features Efya and Laime on mellow jam ‘Heavy’

Miju

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

The resourceful Ghanaian-Nigerian artist releases new music today and it’s an explosive cut featuring Efya and Laime with an accompanying video.

‘Heavy’, which is Miju’s new Afrobeat submission is layered atop a thumping production made possible by Rexxie - one of the minds behind Burna Boy’s Grammy award-winning 'Twice As Tall' album.



Aside from its great base, however, Miju’s stylish vocals and condiment of rap are tuneful to the ear, just as Efya and Laime’s vocals entrap.

With ‘Heavy’ ready to make your favorite playlists its new home, Ademiju Awogbade’s decade-long touch in music marches on as he works to expand his collection of hits and tuneful collaborations in the coming year.



