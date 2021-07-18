Mildred crowned 2021 Face of Legon

Mildred Naa Adoley Laryea (M), has been crowned 2021 Face of Legon

A level 300 Political Science and Geography student of the University of Ghana, Miss Mildred Naa Adoley Laryea, has been crowned 2021 Face of Legon.

The grande finale which came off at the University of Ghana Central Cafeteria (CC) on Friday, 16th July 2021, saw thirteen ladies compete for the crown, GH10,000 educational fund, one year of free make-up, and a trip to Dubai.



Miss Mildred Laryea who is a resident of Legon Hall beat five finalists to secure the crown after answering the Judge’s question on the government’s implementation of the Free SHS policy.



Miss Gloria Norvor, a level 200 student reading Linguistics and French also secured a spot as the 2021 1st runner-up of Face of Legon. She is a resident of Akuafo Hall.

Miss Sandra Afia Wiredu, a level 200 studying Geography and Sociology was named the 2nd runner up of 2021 face of Legon. She is a non-resident student.



The night of glitz and glamour saw the contestants showcase their talent, engage the judges and audience on the projects they plan to embark on when they secure the crown and also display their knowledge of current affairs.



As a queen, Mildred will undertake a project as part of her queenly service to the University community and the nation.