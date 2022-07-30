0
Mile 7 market gutted by fire

Mile 7 Market Fire.png Parts of the market in flames

Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Portions of the Mile 7 market in Accra has been gutted by fire.

It is not immediately clear the cause of the fire however a video posted by Accra-based Metro TV on Twitter showed several structures up in flames.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Ghana Fire Service are on the grounds to douse the fire while some shop owners are attempting to salvage their wares.

More soon

Watch video below:

