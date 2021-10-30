Military - Police clash: Sack officers involved in Suame fracas – Ofosu Kwakye

Felix Kwakye Ofosu is an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama

Former Deputy Information Minister Felix Ofosu Kwakye has called for the arrest of personnel involved in the fracas between the Police and the Military at Suame in the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicate that an uninformed Military officer was arrested by Police in the Ashanti Region for riding an unregistered motorbike.



The Police marched him to the station to answer questions but the soldier called on his colleagues to come to his aid.



When the 'rescue' team got to the Police station and started beating the arresting officer and demanded that their colleague be released to them.

One Corporal Baafi is said to have corked a gun but was disarmed by a Police officer who recaptured the suspect and rushed him to the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters.



Reacting to happenings, Kwakye Ofosu has called on the Authorities to deal drastically with officers involved in the fracas.



He said in a social media post:“There are things that should never be tolerated. One of them is a clash between two sets of security personnel-policemen and soldiers. Everyone involved in that fracas at Suame must be dismissed forthwith. That level of indiscipline is simply not tolerable”.