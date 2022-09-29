Military arrest 12 suspects in connection with a land dispute in Gambaga

Military personnel at the scene

Source: Dokurugu Alhass

12 persons believed to be land guards including a private developer have been arrested by the military led by the North East Regional Minister over a land dispute between a private developer and the youth of Gambaga.

The private developer, Tanko Fatau Alias Balewa allegedly encroached on several plot lands in the Gambaga community belonging to the District Assembly.



The victims were subsequently handed over to the East Mamprusi Municipal police command in Gambaga for further interrogation.



Tanko Fatau in 2021 had challenged by the youth of the community in order not to put up the structure but he went ahead to develop the land which was later demolished by the angry youth.



The case was sent to court hence, the private developer was supposed to reappear in court next month, 13 October 2022, before he was arrested with the land guards by the military.



Following the agitations from the youth to prevent the private developer from developing the land, he (Tanko Fatau alias Balewa) brought some land guards from Tamale in the Northern Region to guard the land.

It is said that two persons from the community received some gun wounds after they exchanged gunshots with the land guards yesterday, 27 September 2022.



After the arrest, two AK 47 rifles, two Pump action guns, one pistol, and 1001 live ammunition were retrieved from the victims by the military.



Meanwhile, the North East Regional Minister and the Regional police command have declined to comment on the issue.



However, they have both assured that they will address the media at the appropriate time.