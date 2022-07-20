Military 'assault' on Ogome residents being investigated – Yilo Krobo MP

Yilo Krobo MP, Albert Tetteh Nyakotey,

The Member of Parliament for Yilo Krobo, Albert Tetteh Nyakotey, has said that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has started an investigation into the purported assault of some residents of Ogome by the military.

Some residents of Ogome filed complaints that some of the military officers who have been assigned to accompany the ECG during the Prepaid Meter Installation in the Krobo community have assaulted them.



According them, the military started the assault when they questioned the ECG over the installation of the prepaid meters despite a parliamentary directive to hold on with the process.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tetteh Nyakotey has assured the residents that he will meet up with the minority leadership and handle the issue in an appropriate manner.



In an interview with Citi News Mr. Tetteh Nyakotey said “the issue has been reported to the police and investigations have begun. If the reports are anything to go by, we will take it up. This is clearly unacceptable.”