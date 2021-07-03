Military being misused – Kumbuor

Former Defence Minister, Dr Benjamin Kumbuor

A former Defence Minister Dr Benjamin Kunbuor has noted that the Military is being misused by the political class.

He explained that the role of the Military is clearly defined therefore, it cannot be right for them to be used for purposes other than what has been spelt out in the books.



His comments come after a group of military men were captured on camera in Wa in the Upper West Regional brutalizing civilians on the streets.



According to one eyewitness, one of the soldiers was believed to have boarded what is referred to as “Yellow Yellow” or “Mahama Cambo” and lost his phone.



The incident was said to have started at 1:00 pm and lasted for close to an hour at the Wa main traffic Thursday afternoon.



Public Relations Officer of the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council, Cletus Awuni, who is said to have gone to find out from the military about their operations was also severely brutalized with his mobile phone also destroyed.

He was taken to the Wa Municipal Hospital but was later referred to the Upper West Regional Hospital.



“They are misusing the military because we know the role of the military, we know the exceptions to those roles and we know the analysis we will need to justify why we must use the military.



“So, if somebody’s neighbour shouts across to insult a person’s wife and the person happens to be a politician, give me a platoon of soldiers to go and teach this person where power lies. When you use your military in that way you have a problem,” he said in an interview.



The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah has apologized to the chiefs and people of Wa for the brutalities meted to out civilians by some soldiers.



He described the development as a “horrible” conduct by “some misguided soldiers taking the laws into their own hands and going round and brutalizing people.”

Addressing the traditional leaders in Wa on Friday, July 2, he said “The Military High Command put in a lot of resources to ensure that we create a regiment battalion over here in Wa. So that they will be able to bring peace to the peace-loving people of this region.







“We were all happy last few weeks when we came here to train on how we will be able to defend the country and especially the Upper West region so we chose places like Hamile and Wa specifically to conduct our training. The sort of reception we got from the people made us all very happy.



“In fact, we were planning a visit to come and thank the good people of this region only for last night seeing some horrible events on social media about some misguided soldiers taking the laws into their own hands and going round and brutalizing people.



“The Military High Command immediately met and a decision was taken that early first thing in the morning as the Chief of the Army Staff responsible for lands, must get on board an aircraft and fly over here and come and render unqualified apology to his Excellency the Overlord and to the good people of this area.”

Meanwhile, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, who sat in for the Speaker on Friday, July 2 has directed the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament to investigate the circumstance that caused the Military brutalities in Wa.



The Committee has one month to investigate, collect and collate the facts and report to the House for further action.



“As proposed by the Minority Leader and seconded by the Majority leader, I direct the Committee on Defence and Interior to proceed to Wa to investigate, collect and collate the facts and report to the House within four weeks,” the Speaker said.



The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu had appealed to the Speaker of Parliament to send a delegation of members of the Defense and Interior Committee, to Wa to intervene in the Military brutalities in that part of the country.



Speaking on the floor of the House on Friday, July 2, he told the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Wusu who sat in for the Speaker Alban Bagbin that “I am urging you to request your committee on Defense and Interior to act expeditiously if it means visiting Wa to see for themselves.

“The development and the circumstances leading to the impunity must stop.



“I am seeking your leave as I raise this matter so that we can continue to co-exist. The continued conduct of the Military is undermining civil and public confidence in our Ghana Armed Forces who have a duty to protect us... This is the conduct of a few of them, to be fair to them.”



