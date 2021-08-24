Military bulldozes 3-storey building ravaged by fire at Makola

Demolition of the building at Makola

Personnel from the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have successfully pulled down the three-storey building ravaged by fire at the Okaishie-Makola market in the Central Business District (CBD) of Accra.

The exercise follows a recommendation by a committee set up by the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to investigate the cause of the fire, which occurred on July 5.



The committee chaired by the Head of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) at the AMA, Mr Henry Plange in its report observed that after structural integrity assessment of the building it was "weak and compromised" hence the demolition.



The military supported by a task force from the AMA, Ghana National Fire Service, ECG, NADMO began the exercise at exactly 12:00 noon on Monday, 23 August 2-21 from the second floor of the building after evacuating occupants in nearby buildings.



Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah, the Head of Public Affairs of AMA, speaking to the media during the demolition exercise, said the building was expected to be pulled down completely to pave way for the construction of a new one.

He disclosed that until the demolition and clearing were done, the road would not be opened to traffic.



"Should the GAF be unable to complete the demolition today, the road will not be opened to traffic, but we are hoping that the military would finish pulling down the building today to enable people to continue with their business,” he stated.



Mr Ankrah said the informal sector plays an important role in the country’s economy, and by extension the development of the city and urged shop-owners around the enclave to exercise patience with the Assembly and cooperate with them in whatever activities they undertake to ensure things run successfully.



The three-storey building was gutted by fire on Monday, July 5, 2021, destroying 122 wholesale and retail shops.