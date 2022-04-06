2
Menu
News

Military bus carrying military personnel rolls over on N1

Military Roll Over The accident happened on the motorway

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

An Accra-bound military bus carrying some military personnel has, today, Wednesday, 6 April 2022, been involved in a single accident between the Ajei-Kojo and Tema Abattoir stretch of the Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1).

Police accident (MTTD) Personnel are currently at the scene managing traffic flow.

The road Safety Management Services Limited is also at the scene to recover and tow the roll-over bus to allow the flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, the Police in a statement have advised that all Accra-bound approaching motorists should exercise patience and comply with Police directions.

There are no reports of casualties.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Journalists give conflicting accounts of Odartey Lamptey's house
Journalists give conflicting accounts of Odartey Lamptey's house
Inaki Williams’ parents divided over decision to play for Ghana - Reports
Don't force us to table a motion to expel you - Okyere Baafi to Adwoa Safo
Francis Uzoho breaks his silence after his error on Thomas Partey's goal
Southampton coach breaks silence on Mohammed Salisu's Black Stars saga
Referee who handled Ghana-South Africa match to officiate at World Cup
Referee who handled Ghana-South Africa match to officiate at World Cup
The four reasons behind Mohammed Salisu’s unwillingness to play for Ghana
Four public figures who have defended Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas Expose