Military don uniforms, have guns not to carry out coups - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo is current Chairman of ECOWAS

President Nana Addo has said the military has no place in the political governance of any country per protocols of the regional political bloc, Economic Community of West African States.

According to him, the citizens paid for the military to carry guns and wear uniforms and do their constitutionally mandated jobs but not to force their way into power.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Ashh FM over the weekend during his tour of the Ashanti Region, President Akufo-Addo reiterated that ECOWAS in principle continues to oppose coups.



"What I can say is that there will always be reasons for military intervention but ECOWAS has agreed that at no point is a military intervention justified.



"We are opposed in principle to military intervention (because) that is not the reason why taxpayers paid for them to be in uniforms and carry guns, not to turn it (guns) on the population. The population is capable of dealing with their issues through the ballot box.



He lamented the move by Guinea President Alpha Conde to run for a third term and the contested nature of the referendum that allowed him to run.

Akufo-Addo, the current chairperson of ECOWAS, advocates that in his personal view, there is the need for ECOWAS to consider outlawing third-term bids.



"I think by this time, part of the ECOWAS protocol on good governance is to outlaw the third term in any country. I feel strongly that it is something that we should do to prevent this kind of thing from happening," he added.



He further stressed the fact that Ghana was a shining example of a country that had used the ballot box to change leaders.



His comments were in response to a question on Guinea, where Conde was ousted by elite forces led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.



The September 5 coup has led to Doumbouya being sworn into office as transitional president. ECOWAS has since suspended Guinea from the bloc demanding a six-month return to civilian rule.