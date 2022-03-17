Military intervention alone won't resolve Bawku conflict – Adib

Security analyst, Adib Saani

Adib says the fundamental issues must be reduced

Number of deaths in Bawku conflict underestimated - Adib



One civilian dead and three soldiers injured in Bawku shootout



Security analyst, Adib Saani, has stated that the deployment of military personnel in Bawku will not help resolve the ongoing disturbances there.



In a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Adib said military interventions alone are of no use in conflict resolution if the cause of the dispute remains resolved.



"… the problem is our seeming over-reliance on a militarized strategy to dealing with the issue. Fine, there is nothing intricately wrong with [the] deployment of military persons because it seeks to only maintain interim peace. However, if you fail to deal with the fundamentals, you will have this become more like a cycle repeating itself."



"There is nothing like a military solution to anything in any part of the world, including Ghana. I am not discounting the importance of having military personnel on the ground to perhaps stop the belligerent. However, it is not sustainable."

"It has never worked … the information about the number of deaths we have received (from Bawku) is very underestimated. Trust me, a lot more people have died as a result. So, nothing has worked, no military posture has worked in the past or in the present," he said.



The security analyst added that "what I am most disturbed about is the dynamics with respect to the conflict. Now, what were are seeing is someone coming into the middle of town and from nowhere shooting another person and vanishing. If we are not careful, they are going to attack police and military personnel and that I must say is disturbing, and we need to really put in proper mechanisms on the ground beyond just the deployments to deal with these issues.



"… this is not two armies coming heard on facing each other and one winning and one losing ... it is a shot and run – a hide and seek – kind of tactics. That is why the Nigerian government has for years not been able to defeat Boko Haram."



On March 16, 2022, it was reported that one civilian was shot dead and three soldiers injured during a gun battle between civilians and soldiers at Bawku.



The reports also indicate that the injured soldiers have been airlifted to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.