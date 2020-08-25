Crime & Punishment

Military men allegedly assaulted after clashing with land guards at Kasoa

One of the military men badly injured

The Chiefs and residents of Dome Faase in Obom Domeabra Municipal have demonstrated against the Akyem Apedwa Mponuahene Bafour Sarpong Okumakuma for allegedly taking away their land.

Nii kpakpo Amatey the Divisional Chief of the Obom traditional area further alleged that the Akyem Apedwa Mponuahene Bafour Sarpong Okumakuma is dealing with armed land gurads and the military to harass the chiefs and the residents of the area to take away their land which they will resist.



Meanwhile, the residents went to the land after the demonstration and allegedly attacked the military men.

The residents reportedly pelted stones at the military men and in self-defence, the military men opened fire at the crowd but the bullets did not penetrate them because they were allegedly using black magic.



In the process, 8 of the military men took to their heels but two of the men were brutally assaulted with knife wounds inflicted on them and their uniforms torn.

