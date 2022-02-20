Military personnel seen floggIng football fanatic at the Accra Sports stadium

Football fan allegedly tries to enter stadium with fake ticket

Personnel of the Ghana Armed forces have been captured in a video flogging a football fanatic at the Accra Sports Stadium.



According to an eyewitness, who spoke to GhanaWeb in an interview, the suspect attempted to illegally enter the stadium with a fake ticket to watch the Super clash between the nation’s two top teams, Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.



In the video, about six police and military personnel were seen inspecting what might have been the fake ticket to the match. While confronting the young man's motive, one of the soldiers pulled out a cane and began flogging him.

The soldier gave him at least three lashes before pushing the accused person to the ground, giving him some additional lashes.



Onlookers including a policeman is seen pleading on behalf of the accused but the flogging continued till the accused person was taken from the public scene.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association had earlier warned that persons with no ticket for the match between Hearts and Kotoko should not attempt to enter the stadium because they will be dealt with by security.



The military personnel were deployed to complement the effort of the police in providing security because matches between the two top teams in the country often result in some form of violence.





Meanwhile, football fans thronged the Accra Sports Stadium in their numbers ahead of the much-anticipated Super Clash between Accra Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko.



As of 10 am supporters of both clubs were at the stadium in high spirits in anticipation of the match.



At the time of filing this story in the morning on Sunday, February 20, 2022, traders had positioned themselves for business activities.



While some fans are queuing for tickets, others are also seen patronizing their club paraphernalia ahead of the match.



Some supporters of both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko were also busy marching around with their club flags in anticipation of the big game.

The Accra Sports Stadium is the place to be as Hearts of Oak host their long-standing rivals Asante Kotoko at 3:00 pm for their outstanding fixture in the Ghana Premier League.



Kotoko has only lost two and drawn three games this season, compared to Hearts who have already lost four and drawn six matches.



