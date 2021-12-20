Military, police arrest 7 suspected robbers at the NPP's delegates conference in Kumasi

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Eight suspected criminals have been arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police Command at the ongoing National Delegates’ Conference of the ruling New Patriotic Party at Kumasi.

The suspected criminals allegedly invaded the Heroes park and started picking pockets of the delegates which got the attention of the Security Presence there to arrest them.



They managed to pick mobile phones, wallets, and bags belonging to the delegates.



They were subsequently whisked away from the venue by the Police in a patrol van when the other delegates got wind of them and decided to attack them.



Chief Supt Adane-Ameyaw – 2IC in charge of Legal and Prosecution for Ashanti Region confirmed to DGN Online that the Police managed to retrieve some Indian hemp and scissors from them.



The Police explained that even though there was tight security at each entrance leading to the conference grounds but the suspects allegedly invaded the conference grounds with a tag.”

He added that the Police are vigilant on the grounds to provide security for the delegates.



The suspects, he said have been sent to the Regional Police command to assist in investigations.



Watch full video:



