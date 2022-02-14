Military takeover not the way to go - Deputy defence minister

Deputy Defence Minister Kofi Amankwa-Manu

Deputy Defence Minister, Kofi Amankwa-Manu has said coups, as being talked about by some faction in public, cannot lead to the development of the country.



He said Ghana can only develop through the sharing of ideas and persons calling for military coup are ignorant of its consequences.



“I do not think it (coup) is the way to go, we want to develop this country and we can develop this country, not through coups. We can develop this country by sharing ideas.

“It is worrying more especially when we have people who are supposed to know better who talking calling for coups. Sometimes I wonder if those who are calling for coups have really experienced coups in Ghana or in other countries within the sub-region,” the defence minister told the media on the side-lines of an empowerment programme for the youth of Atwima Kwanwoma.



He, however, noted that the military is ready to defend the country in the likelihood of any disturbance.



“I would take every opportunity to ensure every Ghanaian living in this country called Ghana to go about their normal duties without any fear because I have so much confidence in our men in uniform. They are prepared to protect this country from those that we call the destroyers,” he added.



Kofi Amankwa-Manu, who is also the member of parliament for Atwima Kwanwoma, said current happenings in parliament were not the best, adding that the house is not a boxing arena.



“We can also disagree to agree. That is why I thought it was in bad taste when the general secretary of the NDC said that if they want to make sure that whatever the standing orders were working and they have to slap for those laws to work they would slap,” he said.