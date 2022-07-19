Military torturing suspected illegal miners – Minority alleges

Minority condemns alleged torture of illegal miners by soldiers

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has alleged that personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces have been arresting and torturing people suspected to be involved in illegal mining activities.



According to the majority, these actions of the military are an affront to Ghana’s Constitution and are heinous crimes which must be condemned under no uncertain terms.



The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor, who made these allegations while speaking to the media at Parliament, said that the military recently arrested and tortured some people in the Ashanti Region.



“We are well informed that on the 15th of July, arrested some suspected illegal miners on the AngloGold field and subjected them to torture, inhuman treatment, abuse of their human rights amongst others.

“The minority find this development most unfortunate and disturbing and we strongly condemn the use of brutal, excessive and disproportionate force in the so-called fight against illegal mining. This flagrant disregard of our laws and constitution under the Akufo-Addo-led government is most unfortunate and must be roundly condemned in the strongest terms possible,” he said.



Jinapor, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yapei Kusawgu, added that the minority is particularly troubled that the government has not taken any action since the July 15 incident happened.



He further stated that the silence of the government is unfortunate because the government has on previous occasions freed foreign illegal mining kingpins and is now watching on as Ghanaians are tortured for allegedly taking part in illegal mining activities without any trial or prosecution.



