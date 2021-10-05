Mills, Mahama govts took Ghana backwards; NPP must 'break the 8' – Akufo-Addo

Late president Mills with his Veep at the time John Dramani Mahama

President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has explained that the John Evans Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama administration took Ghana back several years.

He believes that against this backdrop there is the need to keep the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power to make Ghana’s development sustainable.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM when he made this known.



“I always say, our situation in Ghana, if the NPP government had continued after President Kufour, maybe Ghana would have realized the desired changes but we didn’t have the opportunity to continue.



“We continued the eight-year cycle. When Mills and Mahama, came as far as I am concerned, we went backwards again and I have a fear that may happen again if we don’t win 2024 and that has given birth to the slogan break the eight,” he added.

The President believes that it’s imperative that the party works harder at ensuring that the lives of the people are transformed in order that the party will continue to stay in power.



He, however, does not intend to lean towards any candidate vying to lead the NPP because that may hurt the fortunes of the party.



“My duty is to hold the balance, to make sure that there is a level playing field for all inside our party. The decision has to be the decision of the party, my thing is that whoever the party elects as the flagbearer for 2024, that person is who I will support and God willing, if I have strength to campaign for the person to become President,” he said on Pure FM in Kumasi.