Mills death probe clamour 'diversionary tactic' to shift focus from E-Levy – Asiedu Nketia

Asiedu Nketia, NDC General Secretary

The call for a probe into the death of President John Evans Atta Mills is a diversionary tactic by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to sway attention from the controversial e-levy, which has been topical in Ghana for weeks, General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said.

“It’s a diversionary move”, he told Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom on Friday, 18 February 2022, adding that the NPP are “very good” at employing that strategy in terms of difficulty.



He wondered what “mystery” the NPP was seeking to unravel, for which the party wants to have Prof Mills’ death probed.



Some four MPs of the majority caucus filed a private members’ motion to demand a bi-partisan probe into the death of Prof Mills.



Led by Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the other three among the group include Tolon MP Habib Iddrisu, Mpraeso MP Davis Opoku Ansah, and Tema Central MP Yves Hanson Nortey.

Prof Mills died on 24 July 2012 after returning from a trip to the US where he had undergone medical checks.



He was 68 years old.



It is still not clear what killed Prof Mills since there have been various accounts from family members, close associates, and his political allies.



In recent times, his aide, Koku Anyidoho, who is the Executive Director of the Atta Mills Institute, has been demanding a probe into the late president’s death.