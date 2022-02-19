Mills inquest, E-Levy cake: Two times MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh has lied

Frank Annoh Dompreh, MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri

NPP MPs demand bipartisan probe into Mills' death

Nsawam Adoagyiri MP defends decision



Two MPs deny involvement in the inquest request



Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyri was leader of a four-member Private Members' motion seeking an inquest into the death of former President John Evans Atta Mills.



Barely 24-hours after the motion was filed, it emerged that two of the four MPs mentioned as sponsors had not been consulted before their names were included.



This becomes the second time in weeks that Annoh-Dompreh, the Deputy Majority Leader has been involved in peddling of untruths.

GhanaWeb look at the two instances where Annoh-Dompreh lied - publicly



Two NPP MPs deny involvement in Mills inquest request



In a Memo of Friday, February 18, 2022; the two NPP lawmakers, Davis Ansah Opoku, MP for Mpraeso and Yves Nii Noi Hansen Nortey, MP for Tema Central, subsequently asked that their names be expunged from the said motion.



“Though we are aware of a broader discussion on the motion, we are unaware of any such motion being filed under our instruction and in our names.



“We therefore, call on your high office to expunge our names as co-sponsors of the said motion,” their memo to the Majority Leader said. Annoh-Dompreh and the entire Majority Caucus were copied in the memo.

On February 17, the day the motion was filed, Annoh-Dompreh defended the decision to demand a bi-partisan probe on his Twitter handle.



“It's unfortunate our colleagues are misinterpreting our patriotic and well-intended action. The late President was a National Asset without contention. We are determined to get to the bottom of this matter, regardless of your unjustifiable worry.



“If you have nothing to hide, you ought to join the probe to bring finality to such an important matter. This will not undermine other equally important national concerns,” he added



False accusation against Minority over Majority Leader's E-Levy cake



Earlier this month, Annoh-Dompreh waded into a controversy involving an E-Levy themed cake presented to Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu during his 65th birthday.

Amid the backlash that came from photos and videos of the cake, a number of NPP MPs floated the allegation that the said cake was purposefully presented by the Minority caucus to cause disaffection for the leader of the House.



Annoh-Dompreh defended that allegation, again, via a tweet that read: "It's amazing how a cake baked and delivered by the Minority has now been twisted for propaganda.



"My colleagues in the majority should simply be guided next time by this saying "Be careful of the Greeks and their Gifts" some cakes are simply a weapon!"



In a later interview, the Majority Leader confirmed knowing the source of the controversial cake disclosing that it was presented to him by a businessman friend.