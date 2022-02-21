Mills inquest commotion: 'Please ignore such wild lies’ – Annoh-Dompreh speaks

Frank Annoh Dompreh, MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri is leader of the inquest advocates

NPP MPs demand bipartisan probe into Mills' death

Nsawam Adoagyiri MP defends decision



Two MPs deny involvement in the inquest request



Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri has reacted to controversy birthed from a motion he filed with other New Patriotic Party MPs seeking an inquest into death of John Evans Atta Mills.



Barely 24-hours after he had filed the said motion along with three others, two of his co-signatories denied having knowledge of the matter and asked their names to be withdrawn from the motion.



Annoh-Dompreh’s first reaction to the issue was via a text message he sent to Accra-based Joy FM, the content of which was read on the Friday, February 18, 2022 edition of their news programme, Top Story.



“Please ignore such wild lies. I will deal with it at the appropriate time, don’t worry,” Annoh-Dompreh wrote.

Meanwhile, the Minority is set to meet this week to decide on what steps it will take regarding the possible case of perjury on the part of the MP.



Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, who broke the news of the ‘fake’ signatories lamented the incident and vowed to ensure that the right thing is done.



Two NPP MPs deny involvement in Mills inquest request



In a Memo of Friday, February 18, 2022; the two NPP lawmakers, Davis Ansah Opoku, MP for Mpraeso and Yves Nii Noi Hansen Nortey, MP for Tema Central, subsequently asked that their names be expunged from the said motion.



“Though we are aware of a broader discussion on the motion, we are unaware of any such motion being filed under our instruction and in our names.

“We therefore, call on your high office to expunge our names as co-sponsors of the said motion,” their memo to the Majority Leader said. Annoh-Dompreh and the entire Majority Caucus were copied in the memo.



On February 17, the day the motion was filed, Annoh-Dompreh defended the decision to demand a bi-partisan probe on his Twitter handle.



“It's unfortunate our colleagues are misinterpreting our patriotic and well-intended action. The late President was a National Asset without contention. We are determined to get to the bottom of this matter, regardless of your unjustifiable worry.



“If you have nothing to hide, you ought to join the probe to bring finality to such an important matter. This will not undermine other equally important national concerns,” he added