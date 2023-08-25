Miner jailed for defiling friend’s daughter

File photo

Source: GNA

A 30-year-old small-scale miner who defiled his friend’s nine-year-old daughter at Prestea Himan, in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment in hard labour by the Tarkwa circuit court.

Akwasi Abaidoo, who pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement, claimed he was under the influence of alcohol.



Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police Juliana Essel-Dadzie, told the court presided over by Hathie Ama Manu, that the complainant in the case is a seamstress and an aunt to the victim, a primary four pupil.



She said in the month of April 2022, the victim’s father brought the convict to live with him and his family at Prestea Himan.



The court heard that on July 15, 2022, at about 11:00 pm, while the victim and her siblings were asleep in their room, both parents left for a vigil within the neighborhood.



Superintendent Essel-Dadzie said realising that the victim’s parents were away, Abaidoo sneaked into the room and had sexual intercourse with the victim.

Prosecution said while in the act the victim suddenly woke up and saw the convict on top of her and she threatened to inform her parents, but he promised to give her GHS 20.00.



Superintendent Essel-Dadzie said the victim’s grandmother, however, spotted Abaidoo coming out of the room where the victim and her siblings were sleeping and demanded to know his mission there, but he claimed he went for his towel.



The prosecutor said when the victim’s parents got home the following day, she complained of abdominal pains and said Abaidoo had sex with her, a report was made to the police in Prestea the same day and he was arrested.



A medical form was issued to the parents to seek medical care for the victim at the Prestea Government hospital where Dr Kwasi Acheampong examined and confirmed that she had been defiled.



The prosecution said in the presence of an independent witness Abaidoo admitted the offence in his caution statement.