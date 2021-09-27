Minerals Commission withdraws Shaanxi’s registration as mine support service company

Mineral extraction site

Shaanxi Mining (Ghana) Ltd’s, a company that has been providing support services to local partners Yenyeya Mining Group and Pubortaaba Mining Group at Gbane in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region, is expected to leave the mining sites following the withdrawal of the company’s registration.

The Minerals Commission in a letter to the Managing Director of the company dated August 17, said the commission is unable to renew the company’s registration due to the operation of law.



“Unfortunately, the Commission cannot continue to renew your company’s registration because of the coming into force of the Minerals and Mining (Local Content and Local Participation) Regulations, 2020 (L.I. 2431) which has reserved contract mining services for small-scale mining operations for Ghanaians”, parts of the letter read.

Consequently, the Chinese-owned company has been instructed by the commission to leave the mining sites immediately.



“We are therefore by this letter withdrawing your registration as a mine support service company with effect from the date of this letter. You are advised to arrange to demobilise from the sites of the two small-scale mining licence holders with immediate effect”.