1
Menu
News

Minimum wage must be at a reasonable rate - Ghana Employers Association

Alex Frimpong Chief Executive of the Ghana Employers Association, Alex Frimpong

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Frimpong says an unreasonable min. wage will negatively impact private business

Tripartite Committee must set a reasonable minimum wage – Private employers

Govt can’t hide behind Covid and Ukraine to deny workers improved conditions of service – TUC

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Employers Association, Alex Frimpong, has urged the Tripartite Committee which is responsible for setting the minimum wage, to set a rate that private businesses can afford.

Alex Frimpong said that businesses like any unit in the economy are also been affected by the economic challenges the country is facing challenges, myjoyonline.com reports.

The chief executive made these remarks in reaction to the demands of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for an increase in the minimum wages by the current inflation rate, which currently stands at 19.4 percent and it is likely to increase.

“These are very difficult times for businesses and we may need to peg the minimum wage at a rate that businesses can afford.

“If the rate is such that it would be difficult for businesses to reward labour, then it will compromise the sustainability of businesses and for that matter, it would be very difficult for employers to support such an idea,” Alex Frimpong is quoted to have said.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress, Dr. Yaw Baah, has urged the government to put measures in place to ensure the public servants get the conditions of service due them.

Dr. Baah said that the government cannot continue to use current happening in the world as an excuse to deny workers improved conditions of service.

The General Secretary, who made these remarks at the Organised Labour pre-May Day Forum on Thursday, April 22, added that the current increase in the cost of living required that the condition of workers are improved.

“... go to the market the food prices are going up every day and these are the conditions we have found ourselves in and you know it is very easy to blame the Covid and Ukraine war for this,” he said.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Charlotte Osei rejects calls to be made SC judge in 2025
I warned Kan-Dapaah over mistreatment of Barker-Vormawor - Nyaho-Tamakloe
NDC man ‘squares off’ with Sam Jonah
Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe opens up on relationships with Akufo-Addo
Freddie Blay is alien to NPP, he is a liar and corrupt - Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe
Rita Dominic’s wedding: A Plus dishes out interesting advice to single women
Breakdown of benefits for top management of SOEs in Ghana
Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang hints of 2024 plans?
Meet the elegant wife of Michael Essien and their children
Retired referee narrates how he was forced to manipulate Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC matches
Related Articles: