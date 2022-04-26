Minimum wage must be at a reasonable rate - Ghana Employers Association

Chief Executive of the Ghana Employers Association, Alex Frimpong

Frimpong says an unreasonable min. wage will negatively impact private business

Tripartite Committee must set a reasonable minimum wage – Private employers



Govt can’t hide behind Covid and Ukraine to deny workers improved conditions of service – TUC



The Chief Executive of the Ghana Employers Association, Alex Frimpong, has urged the Tripartite Committee which is responsible for setting the minimum wage, to set a rate that private businesses can afford.



Alex Frimpong said that businesses like any unit in the economy are also been affected by the economic challenges the country is facing challenges, myjoyonline.com reports.



The chief executive made these remarks in reaction to the demands of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for an increase in the minimum wages by the current inflation rate, which currently stands at 19.4 percent and it is likely to increase.

“These are very difficult times for businesses and we may need to peg the minimum wage at a rate that businesses can afford.



“If the rate is such that it would be difficult for businesses to reward labour, then it will compromise the sustainability of businesses and for that matter, it would be very difficult for employers to support such an idea,” Alex Frimpong is quoted to have said.



Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress, Dr. Yaw Baah, has urged the government to put measures in place to ensure the public servants get the conditions of service due them.



Dr. Baah said that the government cannot continue to use current happening in the world as an excuse to deny workers improved conditions of service.



The General Secretary, who made these remarks at the Organised Labour pre-May Day Forum on Thursday, April 22, added that the current increase in the cost of living required that the condition of workers are improved.