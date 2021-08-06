Mining company renovates 3- Unit Classroom Block for JHS in Westen North region

The work is part of Cape Coast Resources' Corporate Social Responsibility

Source: GNA

Cape Coast Resources Limited, a mining company undertaking exploration in the Aowin Municipality has renovated a 3-unit classroom block for the people of Kangaboi community in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region.

The facility which is furnished with desks, ceiling fans in all the classrooms, teachers' office, urinal, and toilet facilities is to ensure a conducive environment for teaching and learning.



Commissioning the school block, the Country Director for Cape Coast Resources, Mr. Daniel Wilson said the project was part of their Corporate Social Responsibility towards communities in its catchment areas.



According to him, for the past eleven years, Cape Coast Resources and the mother company Newcore Gold have been managing the Aowin Gold project and were committed to sustainable practices, including environmental management, good governance and community relations which he noted has added value and provided opportunities to ensure sustainable growth.



"We believe that our contribution to environmental safety and governance is important to the industry’s overall success and by focusing on effective initiatives within as many categories as possible, Newcore Gold aims to be on the cutting edge of meaningful environment safety practices".



Mr. Wilson said Cape Coast Resources CSR programmes have been concentrated in the areas of health and education in their all operational areas.

He said they also prioritise the safety and health needs of their staff, contractors, and local communities in which they operated, hence implementing all the COVID-19 protocols for its ongoing drill programme.



He said it was mandatory for the use of personal protective equipment by all employees, maintaining social distancing, frequent hand washing as well daily temperature checks at the start of each drill shift.



On quality education, Mr. Wilson said they have provided equipment and infrastructure to support the Municipal Ghana Education Service.



The Country Director said the company had also set up a computer laboratory for Enchi Roman Catholic School.



Mr Joseph Amoako, the headteacher of Kangaboi basic school, expressed his gratitude to management and staff of Cape Coast Resources limited for the kind gestures and promised to ensure regular maintenance.

He said the school which was established in 1987 with 15 pupils comprising 11 males and 4 females was now having a population of 176 pupils with nine teaching staff but had not seen any major improvement in terms of infrastructure.



Mr Sabastian Diaw, the Municipal Director of Education in the Aowin Municipality commended the management of the company for complementing the efforts of the government in supporting its operating communities both in education and health.



He appealed to them to assist the Municipal Health Directorate with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE's) to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.



Nana Agbetiame Daniel, the Odikro of Kangaboi community was thankful to the management of Cape Coast Resources limited and appealed to them to support the community with more social amenities.