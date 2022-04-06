Mining company security guard shot in the head while on duty

The victim is currently receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Center

28 illegal miners put before court

Residents protest arrest of illegal miners



Residents clash with security officers over death of community member



Gunshot wounds suffered by a security guard with Adamus Resources Limited, a mining company in the Western Region, have left a victim battling for his life in a hospital.



Paul Gyetuah according to a report by Myjoyonline, suffered gunshot wounds in the head, eye and shoulder when he was shot by some unknown gunmen while at duty.



The attack occurred a day after a clash between state security officers and some community members who were protesting the arrest of some illegal miners said to have encroached the site of Adamus Resources.



Confirming the incident in an interview with JoyNews, the head of Security at the mining company, Alhassan Muniru said his colleague has been referred to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) for further attention and treatment owing to the severity of his case.

“I had a call on Saturday dawn that one of my security guards was shot by unknown persons. He was rushed to Eikwe Ho. I followed up and saw that he sustained gun injuries on the head, the eye, his chest and the right shoulder."



“The doctors did all they could, but his condition was deteriorating, so they later referred him to the University of Ghana Medical Centre, where he is currently battling for his life,” he explained.



Some aggrieved individuals last week attacked the Essiama Police Station and caused damage to properties including louvre blades, windows, and cars.



The youth in their numbers also attacked some government institutions according to the police.



According to reports, the attack was a result of the death of a community member who was shot and killed by security officers who were dispersing a group of agitating youths at the Nkroful District Court protesting the arrest of some 28 illegal miners.



According to Muniru, this is not the first time the mining site of Adamus Resources has been encroached by illegal miners.