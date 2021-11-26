0
Mining pit collapse kills 10

File photo of a mining pit

Fri, 26 Nov 2021 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ten persons are reports dad after a mining pit collapsed at Wassa Essikma in the Prestea Hunivali Municipality.

Rainbowradioonline.com has gathered that 20 other miners are reported to be in critical condition.

The disaster occurred around 8pm Wednesday night.

The survivors are currently receiving treatment at the Wassa Nkran community clinic

