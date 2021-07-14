Minister assesses sanitary conditions at Adjen Kotoku Market

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources

Source: GNA

Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, has toured the Adjen Kotoku Market in the Ga West Municipality to assess the water and sanitation conditions in the area.

The visit followed the relocation of the onion traders from the Agbobloshie Market to the Adjen Kotoku Market as part of the decongestion exercise of Accra by the Greater Accra Regional Minister.



Madam Dapaah was accompanied by the Chief Director, Mr Obeng Fosu, and some staff of the Ministry and was taken round the market by the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson.



Madam Dapaah, in an address, told the traders that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government was a credible one and that it had their concerns at heart to provide them their needs to have a comfortable stay.

She said the Ministry would soon provide the market with additional sanitary facilities such as 24-seater toilet each for male and female, 40 urinals, and 20 bathhouses, and that the traders should exercise restraint whilst their problems were solved.



The Minister urged them to be self-disciplined by keeping the market under hygienic condition and avoid indiscriminate disposal of waste, while encouraging the leadership of the market to put checks on those who flout the sanitary rules.



Mr Wilkinson expressed gratitude to the Minister for the visit and assured the traders of the expansion of the market to create more space to accommodate them.