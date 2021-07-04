Minister calls for holistic approach to fight child labour

Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations

Source: GNA

Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations has called for a sectorial and holistic approach to the fight against child labour.

He said to facilitate the effective implementation of the National Plan of Action Phase II (2017 -2022) for the Elimination of Worst Forms of Child Labour, a comprehensive and holistic approach was needed for the identification, withdrawal and provision of remediation services to children that fell victim to the practices of child labour.



A statement by the Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the approaches required the institutionalization and effective monitoring of referral system that ensured that children, engaged in child labour activities were identified, withdrawn, rescued, and protected.



Mr Awuah made the call while addressing participants of the European Union (EU) sponsored High-Level Conference Dubbed, "Sustainable Cocoa Dialogue" in Accra on Wednesday, June 30 this year.

He reiterated that the different actors within the public and private sectors had roles to play in the fight against child labour, adding that the surest way to defeat the menace was to link efforts coherently.



He urged the EU and other Development Partners to critically consider the Ghanaian cultural setting in the fight against child labour.



The Minister re-affirmed government's commitment to use the education approach in the fight child labour to win the fight by 2025 as part of efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 8.7