Minister commends Forestry Commission for success of Green Ghana project

Justina Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister

Source: GNA

Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, has commended the Forestry Commission for the success of the Green Ghana Project championed by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

She said the enthusiasm of corporate bodies, the government, and Ghanaians as a whole on the day of planting was remarkable, memorable, and commendable.



The Minister said this when John Allotey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Commission accompanied by Madam Joyce Ofori Kwafo, Corporate Affairs, and Media Relations Manager and other staff of the Commission, paid a courtesy call on her to begin monitoring and tracking of trees planted in the Region during the Green Ghana Day on June 11.



Mrs Assan charged various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCE’s) in the Region to assist the Commission in ensuring the objectives and aims of the planting project were achieved fully.



She called on participants of the Project to ensure that their trees were well nurtured to yield the expected results.



The Minister pledged the Regional Coordinating Council’s (RCC) unflinching support in greening the Region and the Country at large.

Mr Allotey on his part expressed gratitude to the Minister and the populace for their full participation on the Green Day and called for continual collaboration.



He applauded the Region for exceeding the target of 400,000.00 to 650,000.00 and urged that the planted trees would be monitored.



The Green Ghana project is a presidential initiative launched by President Nana Akufo Addo on March 23, 2021.



It was to rally the support of Ghanaians to plant five million trees on June 11, 2021, to preserve the country’s forests.



The initiative was also to encourage the citizens and to inculcate in them the habit of planting trees to protect the vegetation cover for a balanced ecology and as a long-term measure against heavy storms.