Minister commissions Mining Sector Roads Rehabilitation Secretariat

Western Regional Minister, Kobby Okyere Darko

Source: GNA

The Western Regional Minister, Kobby Okyere Darko, has commissioned the Mining Sector Roads Rehabilitation Secretariat in Accra with a call on the private sector to support government to implement public infrastructural developments.

Mr Darko, speaking at the event on the theme, “Using Mining and Drilling to Advance Road Infrastructure in our Communities, ”commended the organizers for setting up the Secretariat to facilitate road development in the mining communities.



He said the initiative was the beginning of a turning point as far as road infrastructure was concerned in the mining communities, stressing that the public-private sector partnership was key in achieving government’s development projects.



Mr Darko said government was committed to bridging the road infrastructure deficit in the country and called on all and sundry to support to achieve the agenda.



The Regional Minister said government had pledged to prioritised road construction in 2021 to ensure that a significant number of kilometers across the country were tarred, adding that the rail sector had also witnessed a transformat to support the transportation.



He said the development of the country’s rail sector on which considerable resources and energies were being devoted would open up the country and also help realize the goal of regional and continental integration.



Nana Adarkwa Bediako III, Apinto Gyasehene in Tarkwa, said the establishment of the Secretariat would help facilitate road infrastructure in the mining communities and ensure sustained development.

He said there were about 29 mining communities in Tarkwa, but with poor road network, stating that the Secretariat would collaborate with the mining companies and government to expedite road development in mining communities.



Mr Felix Akoto Awah, the Coordinator for the Secretariat, said the office would coordinate the rehabilitation of all mining roads in the country and ensure smooth and effective implementation of the projects.



He said the initiative was in collaboration with sector Ministries, adding that there was a negotiation with the Ministry of Finance to be ratified for smooth kick-off of the projects.



In 2019, total mineral revenue from mining companies according to the Ghana Chamber of Mines, stood at 4.6 billion dollars with Newmont Ahafo, accounting for 890 million dollars, representing 19 per cent of total mineral revenue for that year.



Similarly, in 2020, total mineral revenue from producing mining companies stood at 5.1 billion dollars with Newmont Ahafo accounting for 860 million dollars representing about 17 per cent of total mineral revenue.